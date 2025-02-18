Srpska’s Radical Decisions – Response to Any BiH Court Judgment

Republika Srpska is ready to make radical decisions if the Court of BiH hads down any verdict in the case against the President of the Republic, Milorad Dodik, and acting director of the Official Gazette, Miloš Lukić, Republika Srpska officials concluded at tonight’s meeting in Banja Luka.

The participants of the meeting supported the holding of the Advisory Board of the Republika Srpska National Assembly announced for today and the Government’s initiative to have the Assembly in permanent session, considering the current socio-political situation and constant attacks on the Srpska institutions and public office holders.

The National Assembly, the Government and all Srpska institutions will act in a way of making radical decisions in response to any judgment of the Court of BiH.

Also, the representatives of the Serb constituent people and Republika Srpska at the level of BiH, as well as all employees in the institutions of BiH, will withdraw from joint institutions and stop working.

Any BiH Court’s judgment is legal violence and represents a coup d’état on BiH and Srpska, therefore Srpska will not remain silent about it, it was concluded at the meeting in Banja Luka.

The meeting was attended by: President of Srpska Milorad Dodik, Željka Cvijanović, Nenad Stevandić, Radovan Višković, Siniša Karan, Zora Vidović, Željko Budimir, Petar Đokić, Nedeljko Čubrilović, Darko Banjac, Goran Selak, Staša Košarac, Srđan Amidžić, Nebojša Radmanović, Radovan Kovačević, Jelena Pajić Baštinac, Slavko Mitrović, Branislav Okuka, Ana Trišić Babić and Aleksandar Goganovic.

Yesterday, the Government of Republika Srpska asked the National Assembly to consider the possibility of a permanent session in order to be able to respond most efficiently to the potential upcoming harmful consequences for the institutions of Republika Srpska, due to the imposed decisions of the illegitimate high representative in BiH, and because of which a trial is being conducted before the Court of BiH against the President of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the acting director of the Official Gazette, Miloš Lukić.

On Wednesday, February 19, closing arguments in this process should be presented before the Court of BiH.

Source: srna.rs