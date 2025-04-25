Starlink Set to Launch in Bosnia and Herzegovina

At the meeting, mutual interest was emphasized in providing Starlink services, that is, their satellite internet, in BiH as soon as possible.

Also, after fulfilling the legal requirements for providing services in our country, readiness was expressed for cooperation in the fields of e-government, improvement of health services, as well as the development of a rapid response system in case of natural disasters.

The meeting was held in Washington, within the framework of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, where Minister Forto is participating in the role of Deputy Governor of BiH at the World Bank.