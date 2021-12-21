Statement on Political Developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina as delivered by Political Counselor Elisabeth Rosenstock-Siller to the Permanent Council:

The United States and Canada remain concerned by the ongoing political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The conclusions approved on December 10 by the Republika Srpska National Assembly are an escalatory step and threaten Bosnia and Herzegovina’s state-level institutions and overall stability. We urge all leaders to abandon divisive and inflammatory rhetoric and actions. We call on all leaders to immediately resume focus toward functional governance.

We firmly believe that any attempts to undo 26 years of peace and progress through withdrawal from state-level institutions and creation of parallel institutions threatens to undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement, risks regional instability, and creates hardships for citizens who seek peace and prosperity.

We join our partners from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Union to express our concern about this escalatory measure, and to call for the urgent resumption of dialogue.

We are committed to constructive dialogue with all leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to bring an end to the political crisis, return to the important work of governance, and pursue the reforms necessary for stability and prosperity.

The United States and Canada unequivocally support Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the prosperity of the Republika Srpska entity, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina entity, and the Brcko District within one Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: osce.usmission.gov