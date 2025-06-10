Stojkovic: Red alert is on, we must take Andorra game completely seriously

The head coach of the Serbia men’s national football team Dragan Stojkovic said on Monday that “the red alert is on” and that his players must take the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Andorra completely seriously.

In qualifying Group K, Serbia will host Andorra at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac on Tuesday evening.

Two days ago, in an extremely hostile atmosphere in and around the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Serbia drew 0-0 with Albania, while Andorra lost 1-0 at home to England.

“Everything is alright for now. We had a light training session yesterday, and today we will have the official one, where we will try some easier variants. There is fatigue. That is why there could be two or three changes to the team that played against Albania. We have no personnel problems, except for Luka Jovic, who has some kind of stomach bug, but today we will see what condition he is in,” Stojkovic said at a press conference.

“The red alert is on. We took that (the Andorra game) seriously after seeing the Andorra v England scoreline. That makes us cautious – not afraid by any means, but definitely cautious,” he said.

Commenting on the status of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who saved a penalty in the match against Albania, Stojkovic said:

“Right now, he is number one. We do not have Predrag Rajkovic or the other goalkeepers. With his saves and his conduct, Petrovic has justified the role of the number one goalkeeper.”

“It is not just about the penalty. He looked like what every goalkeeper of his reputation should look like,” Stojkovic added.

Source: tanjug.rs