Strong earthquake wakes up BiH residents

A strong earthquake woke up the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro at around 4:06 am on Thursday morning. The earthquake lasted for several seconds and according to EMSC data, the epicenter of the earthquake was about 72 kilometers from Podgorica and 28 kilometers from Niksic. The earthquake was felt throughout BiH, Serbia and Dalmatia.

The earthquake was felt in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Zenica and other cities.

Users of Android devices received a warning about an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale. The American Seismological Center subsequently measured 5.4 degrees.

According to the testimonies of citizens, the earthquake lasted for almost ten seconds and then had two subsequent waves.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the border of BiH and Montenegro, at a depth of 7.6 kilometres.

Earthquakes above 5 on the Richter scale are considered moderate and cause damage to weaker structures in rural regions, and may cause less damage to modern buildings.

Subsequently, two more earthquakes followed, but of lower intensity – about three degrees on the Richter scale.