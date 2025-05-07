Student protesters call for dissolution of parliament, early elections

Student protesters who are blocking higher education institutions in Serbia called on Monday evening for a dissolution of the national parliament and for early parliamentary elections, invoking Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia.

“We believe that democracy is the only correct way to resolve a political crisis of this scale,” they said in an Instagram post, urging the people to support an electoral list student protesters from all Serbian higher education institutions would place their trust in.

The first demand for early elections came from student protesters from the Novi Sad Faculty of Technical Sciences, who voted in favour of the demand at an April 25 plenum.

Staging nationwide protests following the November 1 deadly overhang collapse at the Novi Sad railway station, the students initially made four demands, noting that the protests were not politically motivated.