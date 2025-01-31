Students Hold Peaceful Gathering in Banja Luka, Promoting Unity and Dialogue

As they pointed out, a gathering of students and citizens is planned for the period from 11:30 to 11:52, after which 15 minutes of silence will follow. A speech is scheduled for 12:07.

“This is a peaceful and solidarity gathering. Party, NGO, ideological and political symbols are not allowed at the gathering. Solidarity, empathy and respect are the values ​​that unite us. Provocations, as well as violent communication in general, have no place at this gathering. If any provocations occur, ignore them with dignity and film the situation. You are welcome to bring your own banners that are in accordance with the above rules. Bring with you a good mood, the courage to express yourself freely and the creativity that moves us all,” the rules of conduct published by the students state.

Namely, an informal group of students, who are also the initiators of the peaceful gathering, had previously called on all their colleagues, professors, employees of the University of Banja Luka, as well as all citizens to join a peaceful gathering in support of students in Serbia.

“After two months of holding commemorative gatherings on the Campus, in memory of the victims of the accident due to the collapse of the canopy on November 1, 2024 in Novi Sad, we are organizing this gathering with the intention of providing clear support to students in Serbia. We invite you to join us on January 31 at 11:30, in the main alley of the Campus, so that together we can preserve the reputation of higher education,” they wrote earlier.

They added that they distance themselves from any political organizations, activist groups and non-governmental organizations.

Photo: glassrpske.com