Students in Belgrade end RTS Blockade

The students announced on social media and in front of the Radio and Television of Serbia (RTS) building that they were ending the blockade that had been in place since April 14, after the Committee for Culture and Information made a decision to annul the old one and announced a new competition for the selection of members of the REM Council.

The Republic Body for Electronic Media (REM) has nine members, and is responsible, among other things, for controlling the work of electronic media.