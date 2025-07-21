Successful Recovery of Ten-Year-Old Valentina after Major Heart Surgery in Belgrade

A ten-year-old girl from Republika Srpska, who recently underwent surgery at the Mother and Child Institute in Belgrade, where she received permanent mechanical support due to severe heart disease, is recovering successfully, stated the Institute’s Director, Professor Vladislav Vukomanović.

“Valentina is doing well, yesterday she asked for food. When she’s hungry, that’s a good sign, as she is returning to her old habits. Doctors from the cardiology service, as well as colleagues from the Dedinje Institute, monitored her recovery over the weekend,” Vukomanović said.

He reminded that the girl has been treated at the Mother and Child Institute for 10 months already.

“While doctors assumed from her condition that she would be a candidate for transplantation, her health suddenly worsened, so all possible assistance and support for circulation and breathing was provided. Valentina is now on the transplant list,” Vukomanović said.

He announced that a team would be prepared to create protocols and algorithms for addressing similar situations so that they are not resolved ad hoc but systematically.

“We will activate all resources and create a sustainable system for the care and treatment of these most critical patients,” Vukomanović told RTS.

Source: srna.rs