ŠULIĆ: SARAJEVO WILL NOT REALIZE ITS WISH TO ABOLISH SRPSKA

Member of the Main Committee of SNSD Denis Šulić told SRNA that the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik had political and popular support during his trial and that he will continue to have it, because neither the trial nor what has been going on after it is directed against Dodik personally, but is a tool of Sarajevo in weakening Srpska on the way to achieving their wish – to abolish it, which they will not achieve.

“We will never allow them to realize that wish for the sake of all those who built the Republika Srpska and for the sake of all those who live and will live here,” Šulić pointed out. He said that the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik is just protecting Srpska, its competences, citizens and their right, for which he was tried and convicted in Sarajevo, and now they are trying to start new processes, showing its own powerlessness in the political game. “This time, they expanded the list of those responsible to include the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković and the President of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, again only because they did exclusively what was their job and obligation according to the law, but also towards the people who gave them their trust and vote in order to protect and build the Republika Srpska,” he pointed out. If this is Sarajevo’s reference for opening proceedings and arrests, he emphasized, they can freely initiate proceedings against all officials, because they will not retreat and give in to pressure and hand over everything that the citizens of Srpska fought for, gave their hearths and lives for. “Our citizens have the right to legal security and protection, and it is our duty to propose and pass laws that will provide them with that security, and the Constitution of the Republika Srpska has undergone so many imposed changes and it is time for a new one to be adopted,” he pointed out. Šulić said that the adopted laws protect the institutions and citizens of Srpska, preserve the competences of Srpska and the ability of citizens to decide on their own future.