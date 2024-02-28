Summit in Trebinje – place of launching future energy projects

The Energy Summit in Trebinje year after year contributes to the development of energy, promoting key issues for the energy transition of the region, and is a place where new ideas for future projects and cooperation of regional power industry companies are initiated and developed, the Power Industry of Serbia /EPS-PIoS/ told SRNA.

On the occasion of the upcoming Fifth Energy Summit in Trebinje, PIoS pointed out that it is one of the most significant regional energy events that gathers all relevant representatives of the energy sector in the Western Balkans, leading people of companies and institutions of this field.

From the beginning, PIoS experts actively participate in the work of the summit and exchange experiences with colleagues from the region, which is especially important at the time of the current energy transition and finding adequate solutions for significant challenges in the energy sector.

“This summit is full of interesting topics from the renewable sources field, and every year new doors are opened for modern technologies and sustainable development in the energy sector,” PIoS said.

The energy summit in Trebinje will be held between March 20 and 22 under the Energy connectivity of the Western Balkans slogan, and in addition to this topic, the opinions of experts in the field of “green” energy, renewable sources, transmission systems, production and energy markets will be heard on seven separate panels and three “one-on-one” meetings.

The Banja Luka-based Elnos Group is general sponsor, and the patrons are the Ministry of Energy and Mining and the Ministry of Economy and Entrepreneurship of Republika Srpska and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers.

Source: srna.rs