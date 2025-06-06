Surge in Novel Drugs Floods European Market, Alarming Health Officials

Seizures of synthetic cathinones, stimulants chemically similar to the active ingredient in the khat plant, widely consumed in East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, reached 37 tonnes in 2023, mostly imported from India. Seven new cathinones were identified last year, indicating their growing prevalence.

The report also warns of new synthetic opioids, particularly nitazene, which it says pose a “severe risk of poisoning.” Nitazanes can be more potent than heroin or even fentanyl, and US and British authorities have linked them to an increase in overdose deaths.

The report, which gathered data from 27 EU countries, as well as Norway and Turkey, highlights the need for improved monitoring and early warning systems, as well as better preparedness and cross-sectoral cooperation in the fight against drug-related crime and public health risks.

“Meanwhile, cannabis remains the most widely consumed illicit drug in Europe, and increasingly potent products complicate health risk assessments. The average tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of cannabis resin has doubled in the last decade,” the report says.

Last year, authorities discovered 18 new types of semi-synthetic cannabinoids such as hexahydrocannabinol, which can be legally sold in many countries because these molecules are often not explicitly banned.

Cocaine use is also on the rise, as shown by record seizures of 419 tonnes in 2023. Major ports in Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands are key entry points for the drug.