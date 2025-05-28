Svetozar Koljević – Serbian Academician and Cambridge Graduate

Serbian academician Svetozar Koljević /1930–2016/, a writer and literary historian, passed away on May 29, 2016.

Koljević was a translator and chairman of the Management Board of the Branko Ćopić Foundation.

He was born in Banja Luka and studied English language and literature in Zagreb and Belgrade, where he graduated in 1954.

Koljević earned his master’s degree in English literature at the University of Cambridge in 1957, under the mentorship of the renowned literary historian David Daiches.

He obtained his PhD at the Faculty of Philosophy in Zagreb in 1959.

He began his university career as an assistant professor of English literature at the Faculty of Philosophy in Sarajevo, where he became a full professor in 1971.

Koljević became a full member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts /SANU/ in 1997, and from 2003 to 2015, he served as vice president of the SANU Branch in Novi Sad.

Source: srna.rs