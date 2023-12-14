System of colonial administration created in independent BiH in the 21st century

The Russian Embassy in BiH has assessed that 28 years after the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the principles of this agreement were rejected and violated, while the efforts of Brussels, Washington and London created a system of colonial administration in BiH headed by “a puppet making itself the ruler of destinies” based on the self-styled decision of the very same metropolis.

The Russian Embassy points out that the Dayton Accords established a dialogue between equal peoples in BiH, compromise and consensus as a comprehensive basis for post-conflict settlement, but is also emphasizing that nearly three decades later, unfortunately, it is difficult to talk about true inter-ethnic reconciliation.

“BiH has come a long way in nearly three decades since the signing of the peace agreement. At the same time, it is obvious that it is still difficult to talk about true inter-ethnic reconciliation, which everyone dreamed of when the Dayton was signed. It is not surprising in the circumstances of coordinated attempts by external and internal players to sabotage its foundations,” the Russian Embassy cited in a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the signing of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Paris.

The Embassy notes that Russia, as a country that witnessed the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, cannot close its eyes to how, with the support and “help” of the Western community, efforts are being made with the aim of relativizing the postulate of the equality of three peoples and two entities, how the destruction of BiH’s multinational character is being carried out and its unitarization based on neoliberal concepts – contrary to the Dayton principles.

It is obvious, the Russian Embassy stresses, that the assurance and balance algorithm provided for in the agreement has stopped being suitable for those who seek to forcefully involve BiH in the Euro-Atlantic networks.

The transformation of the OHR from a mechanism of careful external encouragement of BiH’s independence into an instrument of suppressing any manifestations of the sovereign rights of the BiH’s peoples cannot be called anything other than direct violence against the peace agreement, the diplomatic mission said.

The Embassy of Russia emphasizes that it is incredible that in the 21st century in Europe, a system of colonial administration was created in independent BiH through the efforts of Brussels, Washington and London, headed by a “puppet who makes himself the ruler of destinies” based on the self-styled decision of the very same metropolis.

“But that’s true. The principles of the peace agreement have been rejected and brazenly trampled upon. The agreement itself is interpreted tendentially in favour of an external agenda that has nothing to do with the interests and aspirations of the peoples of BiH,” the statement emphasized.

The Russian Embassy reminds us that they have repeatedly warned about the danger of such an attitude towards the Dayton, which brings the risk of disrupting the perfectly adjusted balance and that the consequences can be catastrophic.

“On the anniversary of the signing of the Peace Agreement, we once again call for a responsible approach with the aim of maintaining stability and security in the Balkans in strict accordance with the norms and principles of international law,” the announcement states.

The Russian Embassy says that, as long as it is concerned, it is going to continue its line of unconditional defence and respect for these norms and principles, as well as that it is ready for constructive and equal interaction in this regard with all partners.

28 years ago, on December 14, 1995, the General Framework Agreement for Peace in BiH was signed in Paris – also known as the Dayton Peace Agreement, since the text was previously initialed by the parties in Dayton, Ohio, the USA.

The Russian Federation was one of the countries that witnessed this historic event.

This ended the bloody inter-ethnic conflict that rocked the Balkans from 1992 to 1995.

New BiH, its entities – Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH, its peoples – Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats, who received constituent status, along with other citizens of the country, were given the opportunity to start building a peaceful life, to establish mutual understanding, the Embassy reminds.

Source: srna.rs