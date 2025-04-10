Szijjarto: Budapest Will Not Support Sanctions on Dodik

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary, under this leadership, will never impose sanctions on democratically elected leaders of Republika Srpska.

He stressed that Hungary believes the persecution of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik is politically motivated and that what is being done against him is dangerous.

“It is a witch hunt that could undermine security in that area. For those of us living in the neighborhood, stability in this region is crucial,” Szijjártó said at a press conference after a meeting in Budapest with the Serbian member and Chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović.

He emphasized that without stability in Republika Srpska, there can be no stability in the region.

Source: srna.rs