Szijjarto: Hungary will vote against the resolution on Srebrenica

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said today in Budapest that his country would vote against the resolution on Srebrenica in the UN General Assembly because this document aims to demonize the Serbian people.

Szijjarto says that the passage of this resolution could exacerbate the situation in BiH.

“It is also important to cease threats in BiH of imposing sanctions and stop foreign interference in the internal affairs of this country,” Szijjártó told reporters after a meeting with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

He emphasized the need to restore sovereignty to BiH and not to stay idle on the country’s path to the European integration.

Source: srna.rs