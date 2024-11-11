Tadić: As of this morning, Judge Seada Palavrić is unconstitutionally seated in the Constitutional Court of BiH

Lawyer Ognjen Tadić warned that since this morning, Judge Seada Palavrić, who has fulfilled the conditions for retirement prescribed by the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has been unconstitutionally sitting in the truncated Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is another reason why the operation of this court is unconstitutional.

“If Bosnia and Herzegovina were a state, this morning the porter at the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina would have stopped Mrs. Palavrić, taken away her official ID and asked her ‘who are you going to’?” Tadić told SRNA.

According to him, since BiH like this cannot be called a state, Palavrić will go to the office and act as if nothing strange is happening, fully convinced that she should just shut up and let a day or two pass until the media finds another topic.

“Palavrić, of course, does not care that as of today, apart from the fact that the truncated Constitutional Court of BiH has not had the full composition necessary for the exercise of constitutional powers for a long time, there is another reason why its actions are unconstitutional, and that is the participation of a judge whose mandate has expired in the work of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Tadić pointed out.

Judge of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Seada Palavrić, turned 70 yesterday, which, according to the provisions of the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is the upper limit for the retirement of judges in this court.

Since earlier, there has been no representative of Republika Srpska and the Serb people in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

