Tadić: BiH should not be under guardianship or in colonial status

As a member of the UN, BiH should not even be under guardianship, let alone in a colonial status, lawyer Ognjen Tadić told SRNA.

Tadić reminded that the role of the high representative to BiH is not defined as a function that exercises power but as the role of someone who advises and coordinates between the parties in the peace process.

“The fact that in the meantime it has been transformed by violence into a phenomenon that, when its mentors wish, exercises legislative, executive or judicial power independently of the existing constitutional arrangement and at the same time has complete immunity for whatever he does, clearly shows that BiH with a high representative does not meet the requirements either to be a member of the UN, let alone the EU,” Tadić pointed out.

On December 14, 1960, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration on Granting Independence to Countries under Colonial Administration, and that date is celebrated as Decolonization Day.

