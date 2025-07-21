Tatarstan Delegation Arrives with Interest in Investments Across Srpska

The Minister for Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska Željko Budimir stated that a delegation from Tatarstan, the state appointed by the Russian leadership to cooperate with Srpska, will visit Srpska, with planned cooperation spanning areas from culture to tourism.

“The delegation will include the Deputy Prime Minister, and the focus will be on the economy, but cooperation in tourism and at the youth level will not be neglected. They have exceptional potential for the development of sports. The arrival of the Deputy Prime Minister in the delegation testifies to the high diplomatic level of cooperation,” Budimir told RTRS.

He stated that at this moment Srpska can offer cooperation in heavy industry, energy, and petrochemistry, but that there is room for cooperation in all areas.

Budimir emphasized that agricultural production in Tatarstan is large, which represents a great opportunity for exports from Srpska.

“It is very important to highlight that we will sign a special agreement on cooperation between chambers of commerce. Also, municipalities, cities, and regions from Tatarstan will come to Srpska and hold meetings with the associations of municipalities and cities of Republika Srpska, where a large number of opportunities will be identified,” Budimir stressed.

Budimir noted that the visit was agreed upon in June at the meeting between the President of Srpska Milorad Dodik and the delegation of Tatarstan, and that the agreement concluded between the President of Tatarstan and the President of Srpska stated that cooperation would begin soon.