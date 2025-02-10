Tea Kovačević Continues Her Championship Streak with ITF Titles in Banja Luka

Super talented tennis player from Gradiška, Tea Kovačević, has continued her impressive streak of championship results.

This time, she triumphed at the ITF Banja Luka tournament, winning both the singles and doubles titles.

In the singles final of the Banja Luka senior tournament, she defeated Bulgaria’s Monika Gospodinova in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4. With this victory, Tea became the first Bosnian-Herzegovinian player to claim the title at this tournament.

Remarkably, she won against senior competitors despite not yet turning 15, and she did so without dropping a single set.

The wonder from Gradiška has once again proven that, for her, competition simply doesn’t exist.

Additionally, she secured the doubles title alongside Despoina Koskina, making her dominance at this tournament even more impressive.

Source: seesrpska.com