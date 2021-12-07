Tegeltija and Escobar discuss the current Political Situation in BiH

Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija spoke on Tuesday with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Special Envoy of the US President Joe Biden for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar on the current political and economic situation in BiH and the region.

Tegeltija emphasized the commitment of the institutions in BiH to the European path, with full respect for the constitutional competencies of all levels of government and respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement.

He pointed out the need for internal dialogue and agreement between political representatives in BiH, and stressed that revoking the imposed decision of the former High Representative would create a precondition for the normal functioning of all institutions, emphasizing that threats or sanctions do not contribute to resolving the current situation in BiH.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador of the United States of America to BiH Eric Nelson, the interlocutors exchanged views on other current topics, the Council of Ministers of BiH stated in the press release.