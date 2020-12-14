Tegeltija: Funds From the European Budget for Connecting the Capitals in the Region

Tegeltija: Funds From the European Budget for Connecting the Capitals in the...

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, stated that the funds from the EU budget for infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans, part of which will be given to BiH, are intended for projects connecting the capitals in the region.

All / projects / should be completed in the next three to four years. That is why they insisted on projects that are already ready for announcing tenders – Tegeltija said for “Daily Avaz”.

According to Tegeltija, the value of the projects on the Corridor “5c” is around 280 million euros, 150 million euros are planned for the construction and modernization of the railway, the road Foča-Šćepan Polje will cost 90 million euros, while there is no projection of the construction price of the gas pipeline.

In BiH, the construction of roads Brčko-Tuzla-Živinice, Lašva-Travnik-Jajce, Vukosavlje-Doboj, and Mostar-Široki Brijeg-Croatia should be co-financed, and one of the projects is related to the construction of the railway Bareš-Banovići, and electrification of railway Doboj-Tuzla-Zvornik.

The EU’s seven-year budget has been agreed at 1.820 billion euros and includes a 9 billion-euro grant for infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans.

