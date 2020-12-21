Ten-Year-Old Đorđe Perić Among the Five Best Accordionists in the World

Ten-year-old Đorđe Perić from Bijeljina achieved placement among the five best accordionists at the 70th World Trophy Accordion in his age category in which 250 competitors performed. The President of Srpska congratulated him on his success.

Ten-year-old Đorđe Perić from Bijeljina stated that he was honored to perform at this prestigious competition and to promote the Republic of Srpska and BiH in the best way.

Đorđe is a student of the Music School “Kornelija Stanković” in Bijeljina in the class of Professor Slaviša Perić, and this is his 64 award.

The world competition was held in France, for the first time in the history of the competition in the online format, from November 20 to December 20, and 750 competitors from 50 countries took part.

At this prestigious competition, participants were judged by a jury of 110 members from the countries.

Congratulations to Đorše were also sent by the President of the Republic of Srpska, who published her congratulations on her Instagram profile.

“Ten-year-old Đorđe Perić from Bijeljina was my partner in the humanitarian action ‘With love to brave hearts’ in 2018. Exactly two years after that, Đole achieved a place among the five best accordionists at the 70th World Accordion Trophy, in his age category in which 250 competitors took part. Pride of the Republic of Srpska. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart “, wrote the President of Srpska.

