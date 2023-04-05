Tennis complex built for the Srpska Open in Banjaluka will be officially...

Republika Srpska President of Milorad Dodik says the tennis complex built for the Srpska Open in Banjaluka will be officially opened on April 12.

Dodik says he has today attended the session of the Organizing Committee of the Srpska Open tennis tournament, where the final activities related to the tournament were defined.

“The complex built for this biggest sports event in Republika Srpska and Banjaluka, which will be officially opened on April 12, will be left for our sports community after the tournament,” said Dodik.

The Srpska Open is held in Banjaluka between April 16 and 23. For the purposes of the tournament, work on the largest tennis complex, with a central court and a capacity of six thousand seats, is nearing completion.

The Srpska Open is an ATP tournament from the 250 series and is one of the largest in the region. Republika Srpska, i.e. Banjaluka, will host the world’s best tennis players in 11 days, headed by Serb Novak Đoković, the top-ranked ATP list player.