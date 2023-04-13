Tennis complex-proof of republic and city institutions’ ability

Republika Srpska President, Milorad Dodik, says the opening of the tennis complex in Banjaluka, where the Srpska Open tournament will take place, is proof of the republic and city institutions’ ability to complete the facility in a short time that is the city and the Republic’s pride.

“All the efforts we made and the doubts are ending, so this is proof of our ability. Banjaluka and Republika Srpska deserve this,” Dodik said at the official opening of the tennis complex.

He added that everything around the complex was built in recent years, which means that Banjaluka is growing and getting stronger and is in a position to deserve such a tournament.

“Banjaluka and Srpska will not stop there. We will go after other victories and tournaments,” said Dodik.

He thanked everyone who helped make this project a reality, above all the Đoković family and Novak Đoković, who promised to come here to play, for believing in Banjaluka and Srpska.

The opening of this complex was attended by representatives of the leadership of the Srpska National Assembly and numerous ministers in the Srpska Government

The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, representatives of the leadership of the Srpska Tennis Association and the tournament, as well as numerous dignitaries and guests from the public, sports and social life of Republika Srpska, BiH and the region, are also present.

Tennis fans will have the opportunity to see the world’s best tennis player, Novak Đoković, as well as other tennis stars at the Srpska Open between April 16 and 23, which according to some estimates should be watched by 20 million people around the world.

“Srpska Open 2023” is an ATP tournament from the 250 series, which, after two consecutive years in Belgrade, is being held in Banjaluka this year.

