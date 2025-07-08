On July 9, 2006, a monument to the great Serbian scientist Nikola Tesla was unveiled at Niagara Falls.

Tesla made significant contributions to the construction of the first hydropower plant at Niagara Falls.

The area between Tesla’s monument and the hydropower plant at Niagara Falls, which was built based on Tesla’s patents, is called Nikola Tesla Plaza.

This endeavor was made possible by the Nikola Tesla Serbian school from the city of Niagara Falls in the Canadian province of Ontario, and the Canadian Technical Tesla Museum, which submitted a request to the Niagara Parks Commission and received approval.

The Great Lakes region represents the largest freshwater surface area in the continental part of the world.

Originally, this area was inhabited by Native Americans, and from 1806 onward, white settlers began colonizing it. The territory around the falls has always been a subject of conflict.

In 1812, settlers on the American side started colonizing the opposite shore as well. As a result, a war broke out with Canada, primarily due to the economic importance of the region.

