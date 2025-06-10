Teslić Mayor and Councilors Taken to Prosecutor’s Office in Corruption Probe

The Mayor of Teslić Milan Miličević and City Assembly councilors Meša Jašarević and Mehmed Dubravac, who are suspected of accepting bribes and influence peddling, were brought today to the Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banja Luka.

The prosecutor has 24 hours to question the suspects and possibly propose detention, which will be decided on by the Banja Luka District Court.

Members of the Serb Democratic Party /SDS/ gathered in front of the prosecutor’s office, joined by Party of Democratic Progress /PDP/ leader Draško Stanivuković.

Last night, officers of the Criminal Police Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska searched the Teslić City Administration building after conducting searches at the residences of Miličević, Jašarević, and Dubravac.

“So far, during the searches, approximately BAM 400,000 were found in the possession of M.M., while around BAM 50,000 were found with M.D. The searches at all locations have not yet been completed, and the total amount of money discovered in various currencies, along with other relevant evidence, will be known upon their conclusion,” the Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office stated earlier.

Source: srna.rs