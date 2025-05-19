The 8th “Jahorina Economic Forum” begins

This year’s forum focuses on concrete strategies and steps towards sustainable development and economic transformation of the region.

The forum will bring together high-ranking officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, leading economists, leaders from the private and public sectors, representatives of international organizations and investors in one place to jointly shape the direction of the region’s future development, the organizers announced.

On the second day of the forum, on Tuesday, May 20, the panel “Advantages of a Single Western Balkans Market” will feature speakers from Jelena Trivan, Director of “M:tel BiH”, Deputy President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce Mihailo Vesović and President of the Association of Chambers of Northern Macedonia Trajan Angeloski.

The panel “New Approach, Challenges and Trends in the Energy Sector” is also scheduled to feature speakers from the Minister of Energy and Mining of the Republic of Srpska, Petar Đokić, and Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Serbia, Ljubo Maćić.

The panel “Digital Credit Potential – Evolution of Payment Systems and Money” is scheduled to feature the following speakers: Minister of Finance and Treasury of Bosnia and Herzegovina Srđan Amidžić, Assistant to the Ministry of Finance of the Republika Srpska Snježana Rudić, President of the NBS Council of Governors Ivan Nikolić, and founder of “Adriatic Crypto Exchange” Branko Petrović.

This year’s forum will also discuss agriculture, and the panel titled “Agriculture – Economies of Scale. Can We Meet the Growing Needs of the Countries in the Region” is expected to feature the following speakers: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republika Srpska Savo Minić, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of North Macedonia Cvetan Tripunovski, Minister of Agriculture of Montenegro Vladimir Joković, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republika Srpska Ivana Popović.

The “Regional Wine Festival” as part of the forum, with a presentation of local wines, brandy, and authentic gastronomic specialties, will be held on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. at the Hotel “Vučko”.

On the third day of the forum, on Wednesday, the panel “Barriers in the Region – The Future of the Western Balkans Economy in the Shadow of Regional and Global Divisions” is scheduled to feature presentations by the Minister of European Integration and International Cooperation of the Republika Srpska, Zlatan Klokić, international expert for corporate sustainability Goran Janjić, and the Executive Director of the “Green Navigator of the Western Balkans” Jelena Trenkić.

As announced, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce of Vojvodina, Boško Vučurević, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republika Srpska, Pero Ćorić, will also speak, and the forum is scheduled to close after this panel.

The organizers stated that this year’s gathering will be enriched by the awarding of the Western Balkan Business Woman Award, as well as other surprise events.

Last year’s “Jahorina Economic Forum” brought together more than 600 participants from 15 countries, including heads of state, prominent scientists, ministers, successful businessmen, media representatives, and cultural workers.

This leading regional event in the field of economics has been gathering top experts, decision-makers and business leaders since 2016 – heads of state, ministers, representatives of state institutions from across the region, successful businessmen of international and regional companies, prominent scientists, media representatives and cultural workers, who through discussion come to relevant conclusions on how to improve public policies, the economy and the quality of life of citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.