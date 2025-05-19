The Audiovisual Center of Republika Srpska Supports Five Minority Co-Productions with BAM 255,000

The Audiovisual Center of Republika Srpska Supports Five Minority Co-Productions with BAM...

The Audiovisual Center of Republika Srpska has allocated a total of BAM 255,000 to support five minority co-production films in cooperation with production companies from Republika Srpska.

The selected films include “Hand of Justice” directed by Nebojša Ćeranić and Nebojša Pajkić from Serbia, in co-production with Zoran Pilipović’s Kozara Film; “The Poetess” by Serbian director Natalija Avramović, co-produced with the Banja Luka-based company Aquarius, and “Bumblebee Flight” directed by Daniel Kušan from Croatia, co-produced with Palčica Productions, the Audiovisual Center stated.

Also among the selected projects are “Four Funerals and a Wedding” by Montenegrin director Nikola Mijović, in co-production with Bojan Vujinović’s Kozara Media, and “The Trade” by Gorče Stavreski from North Macedonia, in co-production with Palčica Productions.

The decision to support these projects was based on their artistic value, international potential, and contribution to the development of the film industry in Republika Srpska through the involvement of local producers and film professionals.

The Audiovisual Center of Republika Srpska continues its strategic support for filmmakers and producers by promoting regional cooperation, the statement reads.

Source: srna.rs