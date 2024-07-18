THE CITY ON THE SAVA IS GETTING A NEW LOOK

According to Bojan Vujinović, the city manager of Gradiška, the statue will be accompanied by the construction of a Kinetic Park.

The Kinetic Park will be located near the Arena Gradiška hall, across from the Motor Skills Park. The features planned for the park will be related to the work and inventions of Nikola Tesla. Interestingly, lightning will appear between Tesla’s staff and the generator ball on the bust every hour – explains Vujinović.

The statue will be 2.4 meters tall and is the work of sculptor Bojan Mikulić, who collaborates with the Tesla Science Foundation in creating busts dedicated to this great Serbian and world scientist.

In Gradiška, according to Vujinović, another infrastructure project is underway in addition to this one. It involves the adaptation of the Jewish Suffering Square and the streets of Petar Misimović and Miloš Obilić.

In recent years, we have both the need and the intention to renew old squares – said Vujinović, reminding that the renewal of squares within Srpska Varoš, located next to the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, is also being prepared.

The project for the adaptation of the monument and the construction of the Jewish Suffering Square is being implemented by the City of Gradiška in cooperation with the Vice President of the Republic of Srpska, Davor Pranjić.

The project is valued at 724,000 KM, of which 636,000 KM are funds from the city, and 88,000 KM will be provided by the Central State Office for Croats outside the Republic of Croatia.

Glas Srpske