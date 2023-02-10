The Construction of a Tourist Complex on Zelengora Mountain worth 50 Million BAM is planned (VIDEO)

The municipality of Kalinovik plans to build a tourist complex on Mount Zelengora worth 50 million BAM. The project will be co-financed by the Government of the Republika Srpska.

At the end of last year, an advertisement was announced for the sale of undeveloped construction land through oral bidding as part of the Regulatory Plan of the Zelengora 2 Tourist Complex.

At that time, as many as 35 plots were for sale, and the construction of cottages and tourist facilities was planned on them.

As part of this project, a total of 130 plots have been sold so far and the construction of individual typical buildings has begun.

Moreover, as previously pointed out by the municipality of Kalinovik, the construction of a tourist complex should contribute to the development of that local community.

Half a million BAM has been invested in the construction of the complex so far, and it is reported that the mountain house was built first and that works on the construction of the water supply and sewerage network are underway.

The total value of the project is about 50 million BAM, of which the Government of Republika Srpska is planning to invest 20 million BAMT, Klix.ba reports.

