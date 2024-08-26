The EU Delegation to BiH condemned the attacks on Serbs in Mostar

The EU Delegation to BiH condemned the attack on Serbian returnees in the Mostar returnee settlement of Baćevići and called on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We strongly condemn the attack on Serbian returnees in Baćevići. We urge the relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and to do more to prevent hate crimes,” the EU Delegation to BiH said.

In the returnee settlement of Baćevići near Mostar, several unknown individuals attacked Serbian children on a playground. The playground and the village were covered with swastikas, the letters “U,” and “HVO,” the residents of this settlement confirmed to SRNA.

Children were attacked on Thursday, August 22, and residents claim that bursts of automatic gunfire were heard earlier in the village.

Dušan Golo, the president of the Coordination of Serbs in Mostar, stated that the residents of Baćevići do not feel safe.

“We are facing a complete relativization of the events. Fifteen days ago, individuals fired automatic gunfire, and six months ago, a young man was beaten up, but we remained silent. Now, for three days, they have been posting swastikas, the letter ‘U,’ and provoking the residents. They even came and asked our children who was peeling off the stickers, and one boy received a punch to the head,” said Golo.

