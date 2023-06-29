The Event “Meeting Vidovdan” Gathered a Large Audience at the Zlatibor Hotel

For the second year in a row, Hotel Zlatibor hosted the cultural and artistic evening “Meeting Vidovdan”, which nurtures the tradition and cultural heritage of our country, and as part of the opening of the summer season on the famous tourist destination, Mount Zlatibor.

The solemn celebration of this holiday was held on Friday within the premises of the hotel, and the content was completed by excellent artists from various fields – actor Andrej Šepetkovski, who in his performance sang a song dedicated to Vidovdan, which he wrote especially for this evening, a performer of traditional and spiritual of music Danica Crnogorčević, who delighted everyone present with her performance and, among others, sang her most famous number “Veseli se srpski rode”, as well as fiddler Miljan Vujović, who highlighted this part of Serbian music and tradition in a unique way.

Photo: Andrej Nihil

Like last year, the audience had the opportunity to enjoy the vocal and acting performance of the ethnic group “Trag” from Banja Luka, with the soloists of the ensemble “Slavko Mandić“, who put on a spectacular performance for all present. Actress Borka Tomović guided the guests and the audience throughout the evening.

Photo: Andrej Nihil

The event gathered a large audience, and on this occasion Hotel Zlatibor hosted many prominent representatives of various organizations, who through dedication and visionary approach contributed to the importance of this mountain, as well as a large number of actors, media representatives and influencers.

During the three days of their stay in Zlatibor, the guests of this infotour could enjoy the various activities that Zlatibor has to offer, as well as the quality content that the representatives of Hotel Zlatibor organized for their guests – from riding the Gold gondola, quad bikes, visiting the cultural sights of this region, such as Waterfall in Gostilje and Stopića cave, but also enjoying the luxury facilities offered by the hotel itself – bowling alley, billiards, the tastes of the a la carte restaurant “Kalem by Zak”, and the jewel of this hotel, the Spa and Wellness Center with water that is beneficial for the whole body.

With the now traditional event “Meeting Vidovdan”, in addition to nurturing the cultural and folk heritage of our area, Hotel Zlatibor also promotes the tourist potential of this area, so with that intention, on the occasion of the opening of the summer season, it has prepared rich content for all categories of guests. This means new summer packages that include various activities in nature, as well as new promotional discounts.

“Hotel Zlatibor” is a modern hotel complex with numerous facilities intended for all categories, primarily for families with children, also aimed at congress tourism, as well as sports teams preparing for competitions, even at the world level. Located in the very heart of Zlatibor, Hotel Zlatibor depicts a magical combination of tradition and modern designed space. This unique resort in western Serbia has the largest and most modern spa center in the region with as many as four swimming pools that covers more than 4,000 m2, which is a special gem of this complex. Apart from the unique design of the luxurious spa garden, the spa center is also distinguished by the water in the pools, which is rich in magnesium, potassium, calcium and other minerals and as such has a positive effect on the health and well-being of people. The hotel also has a bowling alley, a billiard room and a children’s playroom for unlimited fun, as well as a famous a la carte restaurant and a modern congress center with natural lighting. What sets Zlatibor Hotel apart from other tourist complexes is the diversity of the offer, which is adapted to both domestic and foreign guests.

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs

Photo: Andrej Nihil