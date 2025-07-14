The Exhibition of the Serbian Photographer and “Tron” Artist Pavel Surovi Opened at the Bratislava Castle, the Former Castle of Maria Theresa (Photo)

The exhibition “Tron” by Pavel Surovi was opened at the Bratislava Castle of Maria Theresa in the Slovak National Museum in Bratislava with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and also the Minister of Culture of the SR PaedDr. Martina Šimkovičova, who sponsored the most awarded project “The Throne of Pavel Surov”, which was an integral part of the opening of the European Capital of Culture Novi Sad 2022, which originated in Serbia and won an incredible 100 awards around the world, starting from China, Russia, France, the Czech Republic, India, Belgium, Iceland, Nicaragua…

The exhibition was opened by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic JUDr. Tibor Bernaták. The opening was attended by numerous public figures, foreign guests from Australia, Canada, Spain, Serbia and numerous artists. This exhibition is the beginning and continuation of cultural cooperation between Serbia and Slovakia and two brotherly nations.

The exhibition of the world-renowned graphic designer, award-winning photographer and established Serbian artist Pavel Surovo from Kisac shows through photographic allegories the richness of the diversity of the folk costumes of the peoples of the Balkans. His work is a specific reinterpretation of folk costumes as intangible cultural heritage, which boldly composes traditional elements, presenting them from an original perspective, which changes aesthetic and traditional models in a specific way. Focusing on the combination of tradition and spirituality, the “Tron” exhibition presents original and authentic folk costumes of Serbs, Slovaks, Hungarians, Ruthenians, Bunjevacs, Šokacs and other peoples.

“I am proud that the “Tron” exhibition, which premiered two months ago in China in Beijing, Nanjing and Tianan, and returned from Berlin, has now taken its rightful place, which is the Slovakian tourist and cultural attraction Bratislava Castle in the Slovak Republic.

The very photos of warriors, angels, countesses, queens, and empresses deserve such a phenomenal space that the Maria Theresa Castle offers. Not even Napoleon was able to capture the Bratislava Castle, but we managed to conquer it with beauty, beautiful Serbian girls and folk costumes. That is the charm and beauty of the art we create, we are conquering the world.

We present the Kisač Cultural Center, the city of Novi Sad and the Republic of Serbia in a decent and interesting way through artistic photographs. We are developing international cooperation as part of the UNESCO title awarded to the city of Novi Sad. Tron presents a dialogue between peoples and cities. The exhibition “Tron” as a medium of communication arouses great attention of the Slovak and foreign audience visiting the castle. Another great honor to add of the exclusive exhibition of Maria Antonetta, our Serbian “Tron” stands. ” – said the Serbian artist Pavel Surovi.

The organizers of the exhibition are the Slovak National Museum – Historical Museum and the Kisač Cultural Center with the financial support of the City of Novi Sad.

The exhibition will be open to visitors of Bratislava until September 1, 2025. Entrance is free.

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs