The famous Deepak Chopra is coming to Belgrade – a life-changing lecture

The world-renowned author, scientist, clinical professor, visionary, and pioneer of integrative medicine and personal development, Deepak Chopra, is coming to Belgrade to share his wisdom and inspiration with people from our region.

Dr. Deepak Chopra is the author of 95 books, translated into 43 languages ​​and sold over 20 million copies. Time magazine included him in the list of “100 most influential people of the century”, confirming his profound influence on modern society.

Today, he not only inspires millions across the planet but is also actively shaping the future of personal development through his digital AI tool, DeepakChopra.ai.

His lecture entitled “An Awakened Life” is a rare opportunity to experience firsthand the transformative power of his teachings on inner peace and personal development.

The audience will be inspired to “find the place within themselves where nothing is impossible” and invited to unlock the full potential of their own lives.

This exceptional event will be held on Sunday, July 13, in the large hall of the Sava Center in Belgrade, organized by the Conscious R:evolution platform.

Deepak Chopra is a pioneer of integrative approaches to health and spirituality, known for his ability to blend ancient wisdom with modern science.

“The past is behind us, the future has not yet arrived, right now I am free and I choose joy”, “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep the silence within yourself”, “Healing is the return of the memory of wholeness”, are the famous quotes of Deepak Chopra that lead us closer to the realization of a truly happy life.

At the lecture in Belgrade, Dr. Čopra will provide insights on cultivating awareness and practical strategies on how to experience deep change and healing.

The lecture “Awakened Life” will focus on exploring how the understanding of consciousness improves intuition, creativity, conscious decision-making, healing and activation of potential, what are the new goals towards which each of us can be directed in a time of universal fear, whether we are in the middle of a major paradigm shift in science, how artificial intelligence can be used for personal development and the creation of the future that each individual aspires to.

The event “Awakened Life” will be held on Sunday, July 13, from 5 p.m., and in addition to Deepak Chopra’s lecture, the program includes a panel session with regional leaders of personal development, as well as a concert of meditative music.

On the same day, it will also be possible to meet visionary Deepak Chopra in person during a unique and intimate ELEVATED EXPERIENCE Q&A session.

All participants of this session will have the opportunity to ask questions they have been looking for answers to for a long time, and Dr. Chopra will answer some of them in a special one-hour session. At the end of the meeting, a joint photo shoot with Dr. Chopra will be organized.

To secure your place at the Awakened Life event with Deepak Chopra, you need to purchase a ticket at the official website. The number of tickets is limited.

In addition to regular tickets for the lecture, 111 ELEVATED EXPERIENCE tickets are also on sale, which will give you an exclusive opportunity to participate in an intimate Q&A session with Deepak Chopra.

The Conscious R:evolution platform was created as a response and a call to the evolution of collective and individual consciousness in order to fundamentally change our view of the world and life.

The mission of the “R:Evolution of Consciousness” platform is to present individuals who transform the world around them with their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm.