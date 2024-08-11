The Final Stage of the European Boxing Championship: Russian Boxers Lead in Success 

Yesterday marked the final day of the European Boxing Championship for cadets, which was held in Banja Luka. Russian boxers have seen the most success.

Cheering and a great atmosphere surrounded the final matches of the European Boxing Championship for cadets.

More than 400 competitors from 32 countries are fighting for medals.

Young Russian boxers have been the most successful, with 14 of them securing a place in the finals.

Alikan Garakoev is the European champion in the under 44-kilogram category.

“I am happy and satisfied. Honestly, I expected to win. As for the organization, everything is great, the atmosphere is great. We Russian boxers stick together and cheer for each other,” Garakoev emphasized.

For most of these young men, this is the first major competition in their careers.

Egor Čertisovtev from Moldova impressed everyone with his fighting spirit and remarkable technique for his age.

“The match was very tough, my opponent from England was much taller than me. I used my speed and technique and deservedly won,” Čertisovtev said.

Serbian boxers also had a notable performance. Mirjana Mastilović from Gacko won a bronze medal in the under 64-kilogram category.

Tina Poletan, one of the best referees in the region, had the opportunity to officiate at the world’s biggest competitions.

She had nothing but praise for the championship in Banja Luka.

The leaders of European boxing were satisfied with the organization of the competition.

The Slavija Boxing Club has once again proven itself. In Slavija, they don’t hide their pride when they see a hall full of boxers from all over Europe.

“I don’t need to say anything; a picture is worth a thousand words. Congratulations to the organizers. This is a cadet European Championship, but in every way, it exceeds this level of competition,” said Ioannis Filippatos, president of the European Boxing Confederation.

The European Boxing Confederation hinted that Banja Luka could potentially host an even more significant event, such as the European Boxing Championship for seniors.