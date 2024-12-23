The ‘Find Me’ system has been launched in Srpska

The “Find me” emergency notification system in the event of a missing minor is active in Republika Srpska as of today.

This system enables the police to inform the public urgently, through modern means of communication, about the disappearance of a minor.

The same system was activated in Serbia in October last year, making Srpska and Serbia the only ones in the region that have this type of public notification of cases of missing minors.

The initiative to introduce a system for urgent notification of the public in the event of the disappearance of a minor in Republika Srpska was launched by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska in April and, after less than eight months, with the support of all republic institutions, telecom operators in Srpska, the Public Service and 31 radio and TV stations in the Republic, the “Find Me” system was launched today.

Photo: rtrs.tv

Source: srna.rs