The First Serbian Brand in a Video Game – Gold Gondola Adventure

Gold Gondola – the first Serbian company that has its video game available to 650 million players. Zlatibor Gold Gondola became the first company in Serbia to market its video game on a global platform. The Gold Gondola Adventure game was launched on the Fortnite platform, which has more than 650 million users.

The game was developed by the gaming department of the Zlatibor company Radionica Krug, and developer Lena Glišović was at the head of the project. Gold Gondola Adventure transfers the Zlatibor cable car into the virtual world by following its real route from the starting station to the Tornik ski center and tying in all the additional activities of the gondola in the form of mini-games. Thus, players from all over the world can try their hand at riding a gondola, boating, tubing, archery, fishing, but they can also run on a tightrope and jump from a cabin into a lake. Points, i.e. Golden Coins, collected in this game are worth as money, more precisely as a special currency that players can use to buy unique souvenirs in the souvenir shop. The game is free to download and play, and will have seasonal updates depending on the season and new features introduced by the Gold Gondola itself.

“The Gold Gondola is recognized as a place of meeting and new experiences, and from now on the place of new experiences will be in the digital world, which represents a step forward in the world of tourism. Our visitors are used to a variety of entertainment content waiting for them on the gondola route, and this time it is a video game that will awaken a new experience of Zlatibor and the Gold Gondola. We have decided to take a bold step and become the first company in Serbia to have its own video game. In Gold Gondola Adventure, players can participate in various fun activities: fishing, gondola rides, archery, boating, tubing, parties on Tornik, open-air cinema, tightrope running, jumping from the cabin into the lake, collecting Golden Coins, as well as many other adventures that invite exploration and fun,” said Bojana Božanić, director of JP “Gold Gondla Zlatibor”.

After welcoming its millionth passenger this month, the Gold Gondola from Zlatibor, by placing the game on such a large global platform, once again pushed the boundaries of domestic tourism and positioned itself in the virtual world. The digital world has a strong potential to reach a large number of people, primarily the younger audience. With this business move, Gold Gondola wants to bring the beauty of Zlatibor to the whole world, but also to contribute to greater recognition of the brand and stimulate the curiosity of players to explore real locations and activities that delighted them in the virtual environment.

“The Gold Gondola Adventure game was developed by our small but dedicated team from the Glitch Studios gaming department of the Radionica Krug company, with the support of a creative team of advisors who tested the game and gave suggestions during development. Work on the project lasted about three months. The biggest challenge was how to faithfully convey the ambiance and spirit of Zlatibor and the gondola itself into the virtual world, while keeping the game fun and interesting,” added Lena Glišović.

As part of the Fortnite system, the game is completely free to play!

Link to the game: play.fn.gg/island/5184-8107-1604 Code of the game: 5184-8107-1604

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs