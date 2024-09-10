The first Snow fell in the Italian Alps

The first snow fell at the end of summer in the Italian Alps.

Snow has whitened the Stelvio Pass, which is located at 2,700 meters above sea level, and heavy rain is falling in the lower areas in the north of Italy.

The temperature is only two to three degrees above zero, which is why the snow has remained, although the pass is passable, reports Rai.

Further snowfall is expected, with temperatures likely to drop further.

The first snow fell at the end of summer in the Italian Alps.

Snow has whitened the Stelvio Pass, which is located at 2,700 meters above sea level, and heavy rain is falling in the lower areas in the north of Italy.

The temperature is only two to three degrees above zero, which is why the snow has remained, although the pass is passable, reports Rai.

Further snowfall is expected, with temperatures likely to drop further.

Source: sarajevotimes.com

Photo: illustration