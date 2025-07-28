The flag of Republika Srpska waved on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s and Russia’s highest summit

The flag of Republika Srpska waved on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s and Russia’s...

The flag of Republika Srpska was raised on Mount Elbrus, the highest summit in Russia and Europe /5,642 meters above sea level/, by 12 team members as part of a humanitarian expedition organized by the Mountaineering and Alpine Club Summit from Banja Luka.

The Ministry of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska told SRNA that among those who successfully reached the summit of Elbrus yesterday were Ratko Perić, an employee of the ministry, and Dragoslav Topić, the director of the Nikola Tesla Student Center in Banja Luka.

The expedition lasted six days, and as part of a humanitarian campaign, every meter climbed is being offered for symbolic purchase at BAM 5 per meter. All proceeds will go to the Mosaic of Friendship soup kitchen in Banja Luka.

So far, BAM 1,000 has been raised, and the campaign will run until mid-August. Donations can be made to the following bank account at NLB Bank: 5620998112135617.

Perić stated that he had spent several months preparing for the expedition through gym workouts, running, cycling, and hypoxic training, which simulates high-altitude conditions.

“Although the ascent to the summit comes with many challenges, such as fatigue, headaches, and nausea, I didn’t experience any issues,” said Perić.

He added that Elbrus is known for its extreme and unpredictable weather conditions.

“It was sunny but cold. Above 5,000 meters, strong winds were blowing and the temperature was minus 17 degrees Celsius. Everyone from the Republika Srpska expedition successfully reached the summit,” said Perić, noting that, unlike Kilimanjaro, which he had previously climbed, Elbrus is significantly more demanding and dangerous.

Climbing Elbrus is considered part of the `Seven Summits` challenge, namely, reaching the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Ratko Perić says he has no plans to stop, and his next goal is Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America.

Elbrus is located in the Caucasus, a mountain range between Europe and Asia.

Every year, thousands of mountaineers from around the world attempt to reach the summit of Elbrus, but the ascent requires serious physical and mental preparation, proper equipment, and experience.