The Government Has Paid for 400,000 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

The Government of the Republic of Srpska made the payment of the remaining 5,782,369.46 KM in order to fulfill the obligation from Article 4 of the Agreement on Mutual Rights and Obligations related to the procurement of vaccines through the mechanism for global access to vaccines for prevention COVID-19 (COVAX).

With this paid amount, the total amount for 400,000 doses of vaccines for the needs of the population of the Republic of Srpska was paid.

“We expect that the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH, as a signatory of the agreement, will inform the Global Alliance for Vaccines “GAVI” that the financial obligations for 400,000 doses of vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 for the needs of the population of the Republic of Srpska have been fulfilled”, was said in the statment.

