The grand premiere of the film “Lilacs” is scheduled for February 27 as part of the FEST program

The grand premiere of the film “Lilacs” is scheduled for February 27...

Is true love possible behind the scenes of the film? What does the apparent glamour of popularity conceal? Do on-screen partners become rivals when the masks fall?

These are just some of the themes explored in the new romantic comedy titled “Lilacs,” written by screenwriter David Jakovljević and directed by Siniša Cvetić.

The quirky and somewhat satirical story about the face and backside of the domestic cinematography is brought to us by the beloved acting couple, Sloboda Mićalović and Ivan Bosiljčić, who have reunited in leading roles after more than 15 years.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Blinded by flashes and deafened by applause, Katarina (Sloboda Mićalović) and Igor (Ivan Bosiljčić) meet one evening at the awards ceremony for the best domestic series of the year.

Alongside them, the other members of the film crew are present, guiding us through complex relationships that make it clear that their lives are a bigger melodrama than the one they were filming.

However, a forgotten musical hit will lead to a complete emotional catharsis for all participants.

In the film, produced by Zoran Janković and Košutnjak Film, other roles are entrusted to a proven cast: Gordan Kičić, Mima Karadžić, Isidora Janković, Jovan Jovanović, Jana Bjelica, Nebojša Dugalić, Pavle Čemerikić, Nenad Okanović, Vahid Džanković, and Petar Vasiljević.

Source: tanjug