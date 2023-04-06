The highest price of an apartment per square meter in Srpska reported in the Olympic Center Jahorina is 7,856 BAM

The highest price of an apartment per square meter in Srpska is BAM 7,856 and was reported in the municipality of Trnovo in Jahorina, while the most expensive house costs BAM 650,000 and is located in Banjaluka. The most expensive office space costs BAM 677,690 and is located in Bijeljina.

An increase in the number of real estate transactions in Republika Srpska was recorded by about 20 percent in the past year, that is, more than one BAM billion in trade, while the most expensive apartment was paid BAM 681,315 and is located in Banjaluka, said the director of Republic administration for geodetic and property-legal affairs /RUGIPP/ Dragan Stanković.

Stanković stated that from 2017, when the Real Estate Price Register was established, until last year, a total turnover of about BAM three billion was recorded.

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE REAL ESTATE MARKETS IN BANJALUKA, BIJELJINA AND TREBINJE

“The most active real estate markets are still in Banjaluka, Bijeljina and Trebinje, as well as in Jahorina,” Stanković stated in the interview with SRNA.

He explained that the Real Estate Price Register was the basis for real estate market research and the first operational step towards the implementation of a mass real estate valuation system.

“Every year, more than 10,000 sales contracts are entered and processed in the Real Estate Price Register system, which are the basis for analyzing the real estate market through the preparation of the Annual Report from the Real Estate Price Register, as well as periodic reports at the request of interested parties,” said Stanković.

17,069 PURCHASE CONTRACTS RECORDED LAST YEAR

According to him, in the Real Estate Price Register maintained by RUGIPP, in 2022, 17,069 sales contracts were recorded in which 36,284 real estates were traded, that is, on average, about 1,420 contracts per month.

“The realized price in the contracts is BAM 1,081,473,912 and compared to the previous annual report for 2021, the number of sales contracts increased by 15.6 percent, the number of real estate traded by 19.9 percent, and the total realized price in the contracts increased by 20.8 percent or BAM 186.1 million”, Stanković noted.

He stated that the most expensive apartment in Republika Srpska was paid for BAM 681,315 and was located in Banjaluka, in a building built in 2022, and that it had an area of 166.1 square meters, with three garage spaces attached to it.

HIGHEST PRICE OF AN APARTMENT PER SQUARE METER BAM 7,856

“The highest price of an apartment per square meter in Republika Srpska is BAM 7,856 and was recorded in the municipality of Trnovo in Jahorina. The area of the apartment is 49.8 square meters and it is located in a building built in 2021,” Stanković said.

He added that the most expensive house in Republika Srpska costs BAM 650,000 and is located in Banjaluka, has a usable area of 220.8 square meters, and the area of land next to the building is 504 square meters and was built in 2010, while the most expensive office space costs BAM 677,690 and is located in Bijeljina, with an area of 178 square meters in a building built in 2021.

“The highest price of office space per square meter in Srpska is 4,646 square meters and was recorded in Banjaluka. The area of office space is 61.04 square meters and is located in a building built in 2012,” said Stanković.

He added that the most expensive construction land in Srpska is located in Bijeljina and costs BAM 7,176,613 for a land area of 10,625 square meters, while the most expensive agricultural land is located in Derventa and costs BAM 145,000 for a land area of 86,044 square meters.

Prepared by: Ana BENCUN Source: srna.rs