The International Book Fair will be opened in Banja Luka

The International Book Fair will be opened tonight in Banja Luka.

This year’s book fair, which will last until September 23, will be dedicated to the Serbian writer Branko Ćopić.

The opening is planned at 18:00 at the Sports Center “Borik”.

The Organizing Committee of the event previously stated that the theme of this year’s fair is the presentation of the production of domestic and foreign publishers, the presentation of writers and accompanying programs.

As stated, the Book Fair in Banja Luka is a place for the promotion of new editions, and the opportunity to meet publishers and famous writers, and the organizer is Glas Srpske.

Source: sarajevotimes.com