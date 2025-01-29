The International Public Relations Association IPRA has established a branch in the region – Alpe Balkan Adria (IPRA ABA Chapter) to improve communication standards and foster cooperation among public relations professionals in the Alps, Balkans, and Adriatic region.

The new branch was officially introduced at the recent Public Relations Summit in Belgrade, where business people, experts, and all those dedicated to advancing the profession gathered, according to an IPRA statement.

The initiative was designed to build a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices, as well as networking opportunities, thereby strengthening the public relations profession.

The goal of establishing the Alpe Balkan Adria branch is to contribute to the improvement of communication standards and public relations practices in this region.

IPRA’s President, Nataša Pavlović Bujas, emphasized the importance of this chapter, stating, “The Alpe Balkan Adria Chapter represents a significant step toward unifying our region’s voice within the global public relations landscape. We believe that together, we can tackle unique challenges and seize opportunities that will drive our profession forward.”

prof. dr Dejan Verčič

The inaugural president of the IPRA ABA Chapter, Prof. Dr. Dejan Verčič, a professor of public relations at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, and partner at the communication consultancy Herman & partnerji, commented: ”As business becomes more integrated and the region reassembles within the European Union, the profession of public relations, advocacy, and strategic communication is evolving to follow its clients, serving both private and public interests toward a mutually beneficial future.”

The International Public Relations Association IPRA was founded in 1955 and represents the leading global network of public relations experts. The Association’s goal is to contribute to the improvement of reliable communication and ethical public relations practices through networking, a code of conduct, and intellectual leadership of the profession.

The founders of the ABA Chapter are respected communication professionals from all parts of the region – Dejan Verčič (Slovenia), Nataša Pavlović Bujas (Serbia), Krešimir Macan (Croatia), Ivan Jakšić (Serbia), Bojana Stanković (Serbia), Milica Slijepčević (Serbia), Marina Bolanča (Croatia), Jelena Pavićević (Montenegro), Irena Miličević Vukoja (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Dobrila Močević (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The Srpska Times