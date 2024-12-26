The legendary Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Banja Luka and Sarajevo!

Get ready for even more holiday magic! Discover the dates and locations of this iconic truck’s arrival and experience an unforgettable winter adventure.

The legendary Coca-Cola truck, a star of the most beloved holiday commercials, is back on the road, bringing the holiday spirit to our region. This symbol of festive joy, known for its enchanting atmosphere and twinkling lights, will visit Banja Luka and Sarajevo to spread happiness among visitors of all ages.

First Stop of Magic – Banja Luka!

The holiday adventure begins in Banja Luka at the tennis complex “Srpska Open” on Thursday, December 27th, from 4 PM to 9 PM. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, games, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere.

Continuing the Festive Magic – Sarajevo!

After Banja Luka, the truck continues its journey to Sarajevo, where it will greet visitors in front of Aria Mall on Friday and Saturday, December 28th and 29th, from 12 PM to 10 PM. Two days of pure holiday joy await all visitors!

Holiday tradition enthusiasts and Coca-Cola fans will enjoy unforgettable moments. Expect even more magic, fun activities, free Coca-Cola, photo opportunities with the iconic truck, and interactive games. Coca-Cola invites you to discover the Santa Claus within you and share moments of happiness with your loved ones.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unique holiday tradition. Join us, bring your family and friends, and let the Coca-Cola Christmas truck bring you laughter, fun, togetherness, and the creation of unforgettable memories—just as holidays should be!

The Srpska Times