The Main Board of the SNSD confirmed the conclusions of the party’s Presidency

In the conclusions adopted by the Main Committee at the proposal of the Presidency, the SNSD points out that it is a verdict that comes “at the behest of unelected foreigners and the Bosniak political factor”, and warns that accepting such a practice would mean the annulment of the Dayton Agreement.

“No court, domestic or foreign, has the right to annul the will of the people. The SNSD will not give up. Dodik will not be silenced. Republika Srpska remains strong,” the conclusions said.

The party announced the organization of public forums and meetings, as well as an internal party discussion on further participation in European integration. Until then, SNSD representatives will not participate in EU-related activities.

It was specifically emphasized that the representatives of Republika Srpska in the institutions of BiH will act through “passive presence and indecision”, until the position envisaged by the Constitution of BiH is established. An initiative was also announced to hold a special session of the National Assembly of the RS, as well as sessions of local parliaments to adopt decisions regarding the verdict.

The SNSD thanked Serbia, Hungary, the academic community and coalition partners in Republika Srpska for their support, emphasizing that it remains committed to peace and dialogue, but not at the cost, as they state, of the dignity and freedom of the Serbian people.