The members of the “TRB” Shooting Club from Bijeljina are the Senior Champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The members of the “TRB” Shooting Club from Bijeljina are the Senior...

The members of the TRB Shooting Club from Bijeljina have once again proven to be by far the best women’s club in Republika Srpska and BiH in the air pistol discipline, convincingly winning first place in the team rankings at the BiH Senior Shooting Championship.

At the competition held in Sarajevo, they finished with more than a 30-point lead over the second-placed team.

In the individual rankings, Sofija Rakić took first place and successfully defended her last year’s title as the BiH champion.

Sofija was clearly dominant in the qualifying round and secured the gold medal in the final.

Ana Perić finished in second place and became the vice-champion of BiH, earning the silver medal with an excellent performance in the final.

Marija Trifković also competed for the TRB Shooting Club team. She had a solid performance but did not manage to qualify for the final or the medal round.

The club considers this a major success for the seventeen-year-old competitors, who continue to demonstrate their talent and commitment.

The TRB Shooting Club team now faces another important competition in the BiH Premier League. After that, top shooter Sofija Rakić will begin preparations for the Youth Olympic Games.

Sofija is the first young athlete from Bijeljina to meet the qualification standards for this major international competition, which will be held in July in Skopje.

Source: srna.rs