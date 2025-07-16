The Minimum Wage in Serbia is increased to 500 Euros

The minimum wage in Serbia will be increased to 500 euros from October 1 this year, it was decided at the session of the Social and Economic Council of Serbia.
The decision on the extraordinary increase in the price of labor was made unanimously and is the result of a social dialogue in Serbia, said the chairperson of that council and the Minister of Labor, Milica Đurđević Stamenkovski.
Earlier in Serbia, a proposal was presented on the growth dynamics of the minimum wage, which foresees an increase in two phases, one from October this year, and the next from January 2026.
The minimum wage in Serbia is currently 457 euros, after it was increased by 13.7 percent in January of this year.
The government’s goal is that by the end of 2027, that is, from 2028, the minimum wage will be 651 euros.
