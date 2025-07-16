The Minimum Wage in Serbia is increased to 500 Euros

The decision on the extraordinary increase in the price of labor was made unanimously and is the result of a social dialogue in Serbia, said the chairperson of that council and the Minister of Labor, Milica Đurđević Stamenkovski.

Earlier in Serbia, a proposal was presented on the growth dynamics of the minimum wage, which foresees an increase in two phases, one from October this year, and the next from January 2026.

The minimum wage in Serbia is currently 457 euros, after it was increased by 13.7 percent in January of this year.