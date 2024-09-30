The Ministry supports the construction of a memorial complex in honor of Hero Milan Tepić

The Republika Srpska Ministry of Labor, War Veterans, and Disabled Persons’ Protection will accept the initiative for the construction of a memorial complex dedicated to the national hero Milan Tepić in Komlenac near Kozarska Dubica, where the 33rd anniversary of the death of this major was marked yesterday. He died in Bjelovar after blowing up a military warehouse along with himself to prevent the enemy from acquiring weapons to kill his soldiers.

In the presence of Major Tepić’s son, Aleksandar, numerous delegations laid flowers at the Tepić family’s tomb. Radenko Topalović, the chief of staff of the Minister of Labor, War Veterans, and Disabled Persons’ Protection, told reporters that this ministry will accept the initiative from the Veterans’ Organization of the Municipality of Kozarska Dubica for the construction of the memorial complex for Major Tepić in Komlenac.

“The ministry will support this project, and I hope that by this time next year, the complex will have been completed,” Topalović said.

He has said that it is very important to nurture the culture of remembrance and never forget the bravery and heroism of Major Milan Tepić, whose great feat should serve as a guideline for everyone, especially in today’s time when Republika Srpska is under attack and facing pressures from all sides.

“We should remember and think like Major Milan Tepić, who laid down his life for Republika Srpska so that we can defend it in peace and fight for Republika Srpska,” said Topalović.

Kozarska Dubica Mayor Radenko Reljić reminded that Major Tepić vowed to serve the state and his people.

“We are in the village of Komlenac in Kozarska Dubica, beside the empty grave of Major Milan Tepić, the last Yugoslav national hero, who died for freedom because he vowed to faithfully serve his state and people,” Reljić told reporters.

He recalled how Major Tepić lost his life in the vicinity of Bjelovar at the age of just 34, leaving behind a wife and two young children, and emphasized the importance of nurturing the culture of remembrance of this heroic act.

“We are proud of Major Milan Tepić, and because of that, streets bear his name in many cities in BiH and the former Yugoslavia. We also have one of the largest streets named after him,” emphasized Reljić.

Viktor Nuždić, the acting director of the Republic Center for Research of War, War Crimes, and the Search for Missing Persons, has said that Major Milan Tepić is one of the greatest heroes of the Defense-Patriotic War and, in general, one of the greatest heroes of the Serbian people.

“The sacrifice he made is reminiscent of the epic sacrifice made by Stevan Sinđelić after the battle of Čegar. He showed that the Serbian people are proud, and through his sacrifice, he has given us all a guide on what we must do for our state,” emphasized Nuždić.

He added that it is the duty of institutions to commemorate such events and significant dates so that they are not forgotten.

The president of the Veterans’ Organization of the Municipality of Kozarska Dubica, Nenad Bulić, has said that the heroic deed of Major Tepić is unparalleled in modern history.

“It is important to remember his heroism, to teach younger generations the culture of remembrance, and to nurture the liberating traditions of our people,” said Bulić.

